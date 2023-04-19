Today is the 110th day of 2023 and the 32nd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Adolf Hitler (1889-1945), German dictator; Harold Lloyd (1893-1971), filmmaker; Joan Miro (1893-1983), painter/sculptor; Lionel Hampton (1908-2002), jazz musician; Tito Puente (1923-2000), jazz musician; George Takei (1937- ), actor; Ryan O’Neal (1941- ), actor; Steve Spurrier (1945- ), football coach; Jessica Lange (1949- ), actress; Luther Vandross (1951-2005), singer-songwriter; Crispin Glover (1964- ), actor; Andy Serkis (1964- ), actor/director; Carmen Electra (1972- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: England sent criminals to Australia for forced labor and isolation from society well into the 19th century.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2008, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300, becoming the first female driver to win an IndyCar race.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The works must be conceived with fire in the soul but executed with clinical coolness.” — Joan Miro
TODAY’S NUMBER: 63 — points scored by Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls against the Boston Celtics on this day in 1986, setting an NBA playoff record that still stands. The Bulls lost 135-131 in double overtime and eventually lost the first-round series, while the Celtics went on to win the championship.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (April 19) and first quarter moon (April 27).
