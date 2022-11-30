Today is the 335th day of 2022 and the 71st day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Marie Tussaud (1761-1850), museum founder; Rex Stout (1886-1975), author; Mary Martin (1913-1990), actress; Lou Rawls (1933-2006), singer-songwriter; Lee Trevino (1939- ), golfer; Richard Pryor (1940-2005), actor/comedian; Bette Midler (1945- ), singer/actress; Nestor Carbonell (1967- ), actor; Sarah Silverman (1970- ), actress/comedian; Akiva Schaffer (1977- ), actor/filmmaker; Janelle Monae (1985- ), singer/rapper/actress; DeSean Jackson (1986- ), football player; Zoe Kravitz (1988- ), actress/singer.
TODAY’S FACT: At the time of the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955, over 70% of bus riders in the city were African American.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1924, Brooklyn pitcher Dazzy Vance (28 wins, 2.16 ERA, 262 strikeouts) won the National League MVP award over Rogers Hornsby of St. Louis, who had batted .424 for the season.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “A man may debar nonsense from his library of reason, but not from the arena of his impulses.” — Rex Stout, “The League of Frightened Men”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1.86 million — men inducted into the U.S. armed forces between 1965 and 1973 through the Selective Service System.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 30) and full moon (Dec. 7).
