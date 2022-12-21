Today is the 356th day of 2022 and the second day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ralph Fiennes (1962- ), actor; Ted Cruz (1970- ), politician; Anthony Jeselnik (1978- ), comedian; Jordin Sparks (1989- ), singer; Meghan Trainor (1993- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: The five Great Lakes hold about 21% of all the fresh water on Earth.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1971, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Baltimore Bullets 127-120, winning their 27th straight game and breaking the record for consecutive wins in professional sports.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The world is full of horrible things that will eventually get you and everything you care about. Laughter is a universal way to lift your head up and say, ‘Not today.’” -- Anthony Jeselnik
TODAY’S NUMBER: 33 -- consecutive games won by the Lakers during their record-setting 1971 winning streak before they lost 120-104 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 9, 1972.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Dec. 16) and new moon (Dec. 23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.