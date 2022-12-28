Today is the 363rd day of 2022 and the ninth day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Johnson (1808-1875), 17th U.S. president; Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017), actress; Jon Voight (1938- ), actor; Ted Danson (1947- ), actor; Patricia Clarkson (1959- ), actress; Sean Payton (1963- ), football coach; Lilly Wachowski (1967- ), filmmaker; Jude Law (1972- ), actor; Theo Epstein (1973- ), baseball executive; Mekhi Phifer (1974- ), actor; Danny McBride (1976- ), actor/comedian; Diego Luna (1979- ), actor; Alison Brie (1982- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: OSHA imposed the largest fine in agency history on Oct. 30, 2009, assessing $87 million in penalties against oil company BP. A 2005 explosion at the company’s refinery in Texas killed 15 workers and injured 170.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1978, Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes punched a Clemson player who had just intercepted a pass during the Gator Bowl. Ohio State went on to lose 17-15, and Hayes was fired the next day.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “We look forward to the time when the Power of Love will replace the Love of Power. Then will our world know the blessings of peace.” William Gladstone
TODAY’S NUMBER: 6 — years that Thomas Becket spent in exile (1164-1170) for refusing to acquiesce to new laws set by Henry II.
TODAY’S MOON: First quarter moon (Dec. 29).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.