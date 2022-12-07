Today is the 342nd day of 2022 and the 78th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Eli Whitney (1765-1825), inventor; Sammy Davis Jr. (1925-1990), entertainer; David Carradine (1936-2009), actor; Jim Morrison (1943-1971), singer-songwriter; Kim Basinger (1953- ), actress; Ann Coulter (1961- ), political commentator; Teri Hatcher (1964- ), actress; Ian Somerhalder (1978- ), actor; Nicki Minaj (1982- ), rapper; Sam Hunt (1984- ), singer-songwriter; Dwight Howard (1985- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: SpaceX became the first private company in the world to successfully launch, place in orbit and recover a spacecraft on this day in 2010.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1940, the Chicago Bears routed Washington in the NFL championship game, 73-0. It remains the largest margin of victory in NFL history.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I think of myself as an intelligent, sensitive human being with the soul of a clown which always forces me to blow it at the most important moments.” — Jim Morrison
TODAY’S NUMBER: 500,000 — pounds of cotton exported by the United States in 1793, before Eli WhitneyÕs invention of the cotton gin. By 1810, the U.S. was exporting 93 million pounds of cotton annually.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 7) and last quarter moon (Dec. 16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.