Today is the 54th day of 2023 and the 65th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963), sociologist/activist; Victor Fleming (1889-1949), filmmaker; Tom Osborne (1937- ), football coach; Peter Fonda (1940-2019), actor; Fred Biletnikoff (1943- ), football player; Michael Dell (1965- ), businessman; Kelly Macdonald (1976- ), actress; Josh Gad (1981- ), actor; Aziz Ansari (1983- ), actor/comedian; Emily Blunt (1983- ), actress; Skylar Grey (1986- ), singer-songwriter; Dakota Fanning (1994- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Von Steuben Day is celebrated in mid-September with parades in many U.S. cities. Chicago’s Von Steuben Day parade was featured in the 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, Wilt Chamberlain became the first NBA player to score 25,000 career points.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Nations reel and stagger on their way; they make hideous mistakes; they commit frightful wrongs; they do great and beautiful things. And shall we not best guide humanity by telling the truth about all this, so far as the truth is ascertainable?” -- W.E.B. Du Bois, “Black Reconstruction in America”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 6,825 -- American soldiers who died taking Iwo Jima in 1945.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 20) and first quarter moon (Feb. 27).somewhat apart from yourself and watch yourself softly becoming the author of something beautiful, even if it is only a floating ash.” -- Norman Maclean, “A River Runs Through It”
