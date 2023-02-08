Today is the 40th day of 2023 and the 51st day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Henry Harrison (1773-1841), ninth U.S. president; Ronald Colman (1891-1958), actor; Carmen Miranda (1909-1955), dancer/singer/actress; Brendan Behan (1923-1964), playwright; Roger Mudd (1928-2021), TV journalist; Carole King (1942- ), singer-songwriter; Joe Pesci (1943- ), actor; Alice Walker (1944- ), author; Mia Farrow (1945- ), actress; Charlie Day (1976- ), actor; Tom Hiddleston (1981- ), actor; Michael B. Jordan (1987- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The game of volleyball (then called Mintonette) was created in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on this day in 1895.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1971, pitcher Leroy “Satchel” Paige became the first Negro League veteran to be nominated for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Every man, through fear, mugs his aspirations a dozen times a day.” -- Brendan Behan
TODAY’S NUMBER: 73 million -- viewers estimated to have tuned in to see the Beatles’ first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Feb. 5) and last quarter moon (Feb. 13).
