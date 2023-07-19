Today is the 201st day of 2023 and the 30th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Petrarch (Francesco Petrarca) (1304-1374), poet; Edmund Hillary (1919-2008), explorer/mountaineer; Cormac McCarthy (1933-2023), writer; Natalie Wood (1938-1981), actress; Carlos Santana (1947- ), musician; Chris Cornell (1964-2017), singer-songwriter; Dean Winters (1964- ), actor; Josh Holloway (1969- ), actor; Sandra Oh (1971- ), actress; Omar Epps (1973- ), actor; Erica Hill (1976- ), journalist; Julianne Hough (1988- ), dancer/singer.
TODAY’S FACT: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) honored Neil Armstrong and associates with its Best Foreign Television Programme award in 1970 for their telecast from the moon.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, the first International Special Olympics Games concluded at Soldier Field in Chicago.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Books have led some to learning and others to madness.” -- Petrarch
TODAY’S NUMBER: 29,029 -- official elevation (in feet) of the Mount Everest summit, according to China and Nepal. Other sources recognize an official elevation of 29,035 feet.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (July 17) and first quarter moon (July 25).
