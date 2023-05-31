Today is the 152nd day of 2023 and the 74th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brigham Young (1801-1877), religious leader; Andy Griffith (1926-2012), actor; Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962), actress; Pat Boone (1934- ), singer-songwriter; Morgan Freeman (1937- ), actor; Brian Cox (1946- ), actor; Jonathan Pryce (1947- ), actor; Ronnie Wood (1947- ), guitarist; Powers Boothe (1948-2017), actor; Heidi Klum (1973- ), model/TV personality; Alanis Morissette (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Amy Schumer (1981- ), actress/comedian; Justine Henin (1982- ), tennis player; Tom Holland (1996- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” released on this day in 1967, was the first rock album to win a Grammy Award for Album of the Year.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1925, Lou Gehrig pinch-hit for the New York Yankees, marking the first game in Gehrig’s record-setting streak of 2,130 consecutive games played.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I wish people could achieve what they think would bring them happiness in order for them to realize that that’s not really what happiness is.” -- Alanis Morissette
TODAY’S NUMBER: 25 -- missions flown over 19 years of service for the space shuttle Endeavor; the orbiter returned to Earth from its final spaceflight on this day in 2011.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (May 27) and full moon (June 3).
