Today is the 180th day of 2023 and the ninth day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Harry Frazee (1880-1929), producer/Red Sox owner; Alan Blumlein (1903-1942), engineer; Leroy Anderson (1908-1975), composer; Slim Pickens (1919-1983), actor; Harmon Killebrew (1936-2011), baseball player; Gary Busey (1944- ), actor; Richard Lewis (1947- ), actor/comedian; Dan Dierdorf (1949- ), football player/sportscaster; Michael Nutter (1957- ), politician; Matthew Weiner (1965- ), TV writer/producer; Bret McKenzie (1976- ), comedian/musician; Kawhi Leonard (1991- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: The United States executed 18 convicts in 2022.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2004, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson became the fourth pitcher in Major League Baseball with 4,000 career strikeouts.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I’ve been told by doctors and surgeons that I have the energy of ten men who have normal jobs.” -- Gary Busey
TODAY’S NUMBER: 46,876 — miles of roads in the U.S. interstate highway system.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 26) and full moon (July 3).
