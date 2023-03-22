Today is the 82nd day of 2023 and the fourth day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joan Crawford (1908-1977), actress; Akira Kurosawa (1910-1998), filmmaker; Roger Bannister (1929-2018), athlete/physician; Ric Ocasek (1944-2019), singer-songwriter; Ron Jaworski (1951- ), football player/sportscaster; Chaka Khan (1953- ), singer-songwriter; Kenneth Cole (1954- ), fashion designer; Moses Malone (1955-2015), basketball player; Michelle Monaghan (1976- ), actress; Keri Russell (1976- ), actress; Kyrie Irving (1992- ), basketball player; Vanessa Morgan (1992- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The Russian space station Mir was pulled out of orbit on this day in 2001. Although it reentered the atmosphere over Fiji, most of the debris burned up during the descent.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1994, Wayne Gretzky of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings scored the 802nd goal of his career, breaking the record then held by Gordie Howe.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I suppose all of my films have a common theme. If I think about it, though, the only theme I can think of is really a question: Why can’t people be happier together?” — Akira Kurosawa
TODAY’S NUMBER: $15 million — estimated daily loss of revenue for the Suez Canal Authority during the six days that the cargo ship Ever Given was stuck in the canal in March 2021, blocking all ships from passing through.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (March 21) and first quarter moon (March 28).
