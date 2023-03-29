Today is the 89th day of 2023 and the 11th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Francisco Goya (1746-1828), painter; Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890), painter; John Astin (1930- ), actor; Warren Beatty (1937- ), actor/director; Eric Clapton (1945- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Paul Reiser (1956- ), actor/comedian; Piers Morgan (1965- ), TV personality; Celine Dion (1968- ), singer-songwriter; Secretariat (1970-1989), racehorse; Norah Jones (1979- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Richard Sherman (1988- ), football player; Chris Sale (1989- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: The purchase of Alaska added over 586,000 square miles to the United States for less than two cents per acre.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1990, Jack Nicklaus made his debut on the Senior PGA Tour (since renamed the PGA Tour Champions).
TODAY’S QUOTE: “A record is just a snapshot of where you are at any time.” -- Norah Jones
TODAY’S NUMBER: $1,075,500 -- final sale price of a pristine copy of “Detective Comics” No. 27, featuring the first full appearance of Batman, at a 2010 auction. The comic book was released (with a cover price of 10 cents) on this day in 1939.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 28) and full moon (April 5).
