Today is the 321st day of 2022 and the 57th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Shelby Foote (1916-2005), author/historian; Rock Hudson (1925-1985), actor; Martin Scorsese (1942- ), film director; Lauren Hutton (1943- ), actress; Jim Boeheim (1944- ), basketball coach; Danny DeVito (1944- ), actor; Lorne Michaels (1944- ), producer; Stephen Root (1951- ), actor; RuPaul (1960- ), drag queen performer/singer; Jeff Buckley (1966-1997), singer-songwriter; Rachel McAdams (1978- ), actress; Christopher Paolini (1983- ), writer.
TODAY’S FACT: The U.S. Capitol dome is made of 8.9 million pounds of cast-iron.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, with about a minute on the clock and the New York Jets leading the Oakland Raiders 32-29, NBC switched to a scheduled broadcast of “Heidi.” Oakland then scored two touchdowns in nine seconds, winning 43-32, as thousands of angry football fans overloaded NBC’s telephone switchboard.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I abhor the idea of a perfect world. It would bore me to tears.” — Shelby Foote
TODAY’S NUMBER: 55,000 — average number of airline passengers traveling through Washington Dulles International Airport per day.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 16) and new moon (Nov. 23).
