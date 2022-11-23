Today is the 328th day of 2022 and the 64th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Zachary Taylor (1784-1850), 12th U.S. president; Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901), painter; Dale Carnegie (1888-1955), author; William F. Buckley Jr. (1925-2008), columnist; Oscar Robertson (1938- ), basketball player; Pete Best (1941- ), drummer; Billy Connolly (1942- ), actor/comedian; Spider Robinson (1948- ), author; Russell Watson (1966- ), singer; Stephen Merchant (1974- ), actor/comedian; Katherine Heigl (1978- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1903, a moth with a 10-inch tongue was discovered in Madagascar, 41 years after Charles Darwin hypothesized its existence.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1960, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors set an NBA record with 55 rebounds in one game. The Warriors lost the game to the Boston Celtics, 132-129.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” -- Dale Carnegie
TODAY’S NUMBER: 61 -- percentage of Americans who, at the time of a mid-November 2013 Gallup Poll, believed the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was part of a conspiracy; 30% of those polled believed that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Nov. 23) and first quarter moon (Nov. 30).
