Today is the 293rd day of 2022 and the 29th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Viggo Mortensen (1958- ), actor; Kamala Harris (1964- ), U.S. vice president; Snoop Dogg (1971- ), rapper/actor; John Krasinski (1979- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Only four nations in the world currently self-identify as communist states: China, Cuba, Laos and Vietnam.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “My liberty is about living. It’s about spreading more love. Even though I was always a peaceful, loving individual, my music sometimes didn’t reflect that. But now it’s different. My music is reflecting the way I feel.” — Snoop Dogg
TODAY’S NUMBER: 18 -- World Series home runs hit by Mickey Mantle in his 18-year career, a record that still stands.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 17) and new moon (Oct. 25).
