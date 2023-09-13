Today is the 257th day of 2023 and the 86th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Clayton Moore (1914-1999), actor; Mario Benedetti (1920-2009), journalist/author; Zoe Caldwell (1933-2020), actress; Walter Koenig (1936- ), actor/director/producer; Larry Brown (1940- ), basketball coach; Sam Neill (1947- ), actor; Melissa Leo (1960- ), actress; Faith Ford (1964- ), actress; Bong Joon Ho (1969- ), filmmaker; Andrew Lincoln (1973- ), actor; Nas (1973- ), rapper; Katie Lee (1981- ), chef/TV personality; Amy Winehouse (1983-2011), singer.
TODAY’S FACT: Elizabeth Ann Seton became the first American-born Catholic saint when she was canonized by Pope Paul VI on this day in 1975.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1987, the Toronto Blue Jays hit a major-league record 10 home runs in a single game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I write songs about stuff that I can’t really get past personally — and then I write a song about it and I feel better.” — Amy Winehouse
TODAY’S NUMBER: 13 — member states of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), including five in the Middle East, seven in Africa and one in South America. OPEC was founded on this day in 1960.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (Sept. 14).
