Today is the 250th day of 2023 and the 79th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603), British monarch; Peter Lawford (1923-1984), actor; Buddy Holly (1936-1959), singer-songwriter; Chrissie Hynde (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Michael Emerson (1954- ), actor; Eazy-E (1964-1995), rapper; Toby Jones (1966- ), actor; Shane Mosley (1971- ), boxer; Evan Rachel Wood (1987- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Philo T. Farnsworth was the first to produce a televised image in 1927, but Vladimir Zworykin, who was developing the same technology for Westinghouse, was the first to obtain the patent.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1963, the Pro Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in Canton, Ohio, and a 17-member charter class was inducted.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “If you’re an artist, you need to work. It doesn’t matter how old you are, who you are. It doesn’t matter if you’re 12: if you draw, you draw. If you’re 85 and you paint, you paint.” — Chrissie Hynde
TODAY’S NUMBER: 371 — members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as of 2023. Current rules allow between four and eight individuals to be selected for enshrinement each year.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 6) and new moon (Sept. 14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.