Today is the 115th day of 2023 and the 37th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Oliver Cromwell (1599-1658), soldier/politician; Edward R. Murrow (1908-1965), journalist; Ella Fitzgerald (1917-1996), singer; Meadowlark Lemon (1932-2015), basketball player; Jerry Leiber (1933-2011), songwriter/producer; Al Pacino (1940- ), actor; Hank Azaria (1964- ), actor; John Henson (1965-2014), puppeteer; Joe Buck (1969- ), sportscaster; Renee Zellweger (1969- ), actress; Jason Lee (1970- ), actor; Tim Duncan (1976- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Most of Jim Henson’s Muppets are left-handed, due to the fact that their puppeteers use their dominant hand (typically the right) to control the puppets’ head and mouth, while the other hand controls the puppets’ arms.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1950, Chuck Cooper became the first African American drafted into the NBA when he was selected by the Boston Celtics with the first pick of the second round.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The right of dissent, or, if you prefer, the right to be wrong, is surely fundamental to the existence of a democratic society. That’s the right that went first in every nation that stumbled down the trail toward totalitarianism.” -- Edward R. Murrow
TODAY’S NUMBER: 26,723 -- nautical miles traveled by the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered submarine USS Triton during its 60-day, 21-hour submerged circumnavigation of the world, completed on this day in 1960.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (April 19) and first quarter moon (April 27).
