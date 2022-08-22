Today is the 235th day of 2022 and the 64th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Ernest Henley (1849-1903), poet; Edgar Lee Masters (1868-1950), author; Ernie Bushmiller (1905-1982), cartoonist; Gene Kelly (1912-1996), actor/dancer; Vera Miles (1929- ), actress; Barbara Eden (1931- ), actress; Shelley Long (1949- ), actress; Rick Springfield (1949- ), singer/musician; Jay Mohr (1970- ), actor/comedian; River Phoenix (1970-1993), actor; Ray Park (1974- ), actor/stuntman; Kobe Bryant (1978-2020), basketball player; Jeremy Lin (1988- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1973, an attempted bank robbery led to a hostage situation in Stockholm, Sweden. The behavior of the victims gave rise to the term “Stockholm syndrome” to describe the condition in which hostages develop sympathetic feelings toward their captors.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1969, Taiwan won its first Little League World Series. The island’s teams went on to win nine more titles in the next 12 years.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I can’t relate to lazy people. We don’t speak the same language. I don’t understand you. I don’t want to understand you.” -- Kobe Bryant
TODAY’S NUMBER: 229 -- total photographic images (42 high resolution and 187 medium resolution) taken by the Lunar Orbiter 1 spacecraft during its 1966 mission.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 18) and new moon (Aug. 27).
