Today is the 172nd day of 2022 and the first day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Al Hirschfeld (1903-2003), cartoonist; Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980), philosopher; Mary McCarthy (1912-1989), writer; Jane Russell (1921-2011), actress; Ray Davies (1944- ), guitarist/songwriter; Tony Scott (1944-2012), filmmaker; Benazir Bhutto (1953-2007), Pakistani politician; Berkeley Breathed (1957- ), cartoonist; Kevin Harlan (1960- ), sportscaster; Juliette Lewis (1973- ), actress; Chris Pratt (1979- ), actor; Prince William (1982- ), Duke of Cambridge.
TODAY’S FACT: James Buchanan was the only U.S. president who never married.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1997, the first Women’s National Basketball Association game kicked off the league’s debut season.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I have found that those who do achieve peace never acquiesce to obstacles, especially those constructed of bigotry, intolerance and inflexible tradition.” -- Benazir Bhutto
TODAY’S NUMBER: 141,885 — population of New Hampshire in 1790, following ratification of the U.S. Constitution.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 20) and new moon (June 28).
