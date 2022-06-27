Today is the 179th day of 2022 and the eighth day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640), painter; Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778), philosopher; Joseph Joachim (1831-1907), violinist; Richard Rodgers (1902-1979), composer; Mel Brooks (1926- ), actor/filmmaker; Kathy Bates (1948- ), actress; John Elway (1960- ), football player/executive; John Cusack (1966- ), actor; Mary Stuart Masterson (1966- ), actress; Mike White (1970- ), filmmaker; Elon Musk (1971- ), business magnate/inventor; Rob Dyrdek (1974- ), skateboarder/actor.
TODAY’S FACT: President Woodrow Wilson was the first of the leaders at Versailles to sign the treaty ending World War I.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1997, Mike Tyson was disqualified from a heavyweight title fight when the former champion twice bit titleholder Evander Holyfield’s ears in the third round.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Those that are most slow in making a promise are the most faithful in the performance of it.” — Jean-Jacques Rousseau, “Confessions”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1 — Academy Award given to Mel Brooks (for the screenplay of “The Producers” in 1969) over his more than half-century-long career.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (June 28).
