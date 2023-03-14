Today is the 73rd day of 2023 and the 84th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Caine (1933- ), actor; Quincy Jones (1933- ), record producer; Wolfgang Petersen (1941-2022), filmmaker; Billy Crystal (1948- ), actor/comedian; Grace Park (1974- ), actress; Jamie Bell (1986- ), actor; Stephen Curry (1988- ), basketball player; Ansel Elgort (1994- ), actor; Simone Biles (1997- ), gymnast.
TODAY’S FACT: Of the 529 fugitives (as of January 2023) who have been on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list since its inception in 1950, only 11 were women.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1967, the AFL and NFL held their first common draft of college football players. The Baltimore Colts selected defensive end Bubba Smith of Michigan State with the first pick.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I never cared about money or fame, and I don’t care now. I follow the groove, and money always follows.” -- Quincy Jones
TODAY’S NUMBER: 80 -- number of Grammy nominations for producer Quincy Jones. Only Jay-Z and Beyonce (88 each) and Paul McCartney (81) have more.
TODAY’S MOON: Last quarter moon (March 14).
