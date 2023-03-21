Today is the 80th day of 2023 and the second day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Benito Juarez (1806-1872), Mexican president; Florenz Ziegfeld (1867-1932), theater producer; Phyllis McGinley (1905-1978), author; Walter Lincoln Hawkins (1911-1992), scientist/inventor; Solomon Burke (1940-2010), singer-songwriter; Timothy Dalton (1946- ), actor; Gary Oldman (1958- ), actor; Ayrton Senna (1960-1994), race car driver; Matthew Broderick (1962- ), actor; Rosie O’Donnell (1962- ), actress/talk show host; Ronaldinho (1980- ), soccer player; Adrian Peterson (1985- ), football player; Scott Eastwood (1986- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones completed the first nonstop hot air balloon flight around the world on this day in 1999.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1989, an investigative report by Sports Illustrated revealed evidence that Major League Baseball player-manager Pete Rose had illegally gambled on baseball games.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Gossip isn’t scandal and it’s not merely malicious. It’s chatter about the human race by lovers of the same.” -- Phyllis McGinley
TODAY’S NUMBER: 14 -- attempted escapes, involving 36 inmates, from Alcatraz Penitentiary over the 29 years that the prison operated. None of the attempts are believed to have been successful.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (March 21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.