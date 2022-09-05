Today is the 249th day of 2022 and the 78th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Addams (1860-1935), social worker; Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. (1888-1969), businessman/ambassador; Roger Waters (1943- ), rock musician; Swoosie Kurtz (1944- ), actress; Jane Curtin (1947- ), actress/comedian; Jeff Foxworthy (1958- ), comedian/TV personality; Chris Christie (1962- ), politician; Rosie Perez (1964- ), actress; Macy Gray (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Idris Elba (1972- ), actor; John Wall (1990- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: More than 2.5 billion people worldwide were estimated to have watched at least part of Princess Diana’s funeral service on television in 1997.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles played in his 2,131st Major League Baseball game, breaking Lou Gehrig’s consecutive-games record.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Nothing could be worse than the fear that one had given up too soon, and left one unexpended effort that might have saved the world.” -- Jane Addams
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2,632 -- consecutive games Cal Ripken Jr. ultimately played before taking a game day off on Sept. 20, 1998.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 3) and full moon (Sept. 10).
