Today is the 102nd day of 2023 and the 24th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Clay (1777-1852), politician/statesman; Lily Pons (1898-1976), opera singer/actress; Beverly Cleary (1916-2021), author; Herbie Hancock (1940- ), musician; Ed O’Neill (1946- ), actor; Tom Clancy (1947-2013), author; David Letterman (1947- ), TV personality; Scott Turow (1949- ), author; Jon Krakauer (1954- ), author; Andy Garcia (1956- ), actor; Vince Gill (1957- ), singer-songwriter; Claire Danes (1979- ), actress; Tulsi Gabbard (1981- ), politician; Saoirse Ronan (1994- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: At the time of his death, seven of the nine Supreme Court justices had been appointed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1981, the New York Giants selected University of North Carolina linebacker Lawrence Taylor second overall in the first round of the NFL draft.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Courtesies of a small and trivial character are the ones which strike deepest in the grateful and appreciating heart.” -- Henry Clay
TODAY’S NUMBER: 108 -- length (in minutes) of the first orbital human spaceflight by Yuri Gagarin aboard the Vostok 3KA spacecraft.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (April 5) and last quarter moon (April 13).
