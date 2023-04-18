Today is the 109th day of 2023 and the 31st day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Hughes (1900-1976), author; Eliot Ness (1903-1957), law enforcement agent; Jayne Mansfield (1933-1967), actress; Dudley Moore (1935-2002), actor; Tim Curry (1946- ), actor; Al Unser Jr. (1962- ), race car driver; Ashley Judd (1968- ), actress; James Franco (1978- ), actor; Kate Hudson (1979- ), actress; Troy Polamalu (1981- ), football player; Maria Sharapova (1987- ), tennis player.
TODAY’S FACT: More than 14% of the world’s population speaks Mandarin Chinese as a first language. Approximately 5.5% of the world’s population speaks English as a first language.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1897, New Yorker John J. McDermott won the first Boston Marathon with a time of 2:55:10.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Do your bit to save humanity from lapsing back into barbarity by reading all the novels you can.” -- Richard Hughes
TODAY’S NUMBER: 39.1 -- seconds airborne for NASA’s Ingenuity robotic helicopter on this day in 2021, as the craft made the first powered, controlled extraterrestrial flight from the surface of Mars.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (April 19).
