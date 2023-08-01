Today is the 214th day of 2023 and the 43rd day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Frederic Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904), sculptor; Jack Warner (1892-1978), film executive; Myrna Loy (1905-1993), actress; Shimon Peres (1923-2016), Israeli prime minister; James Baldwin (1924-1987), writer; Carroll O’Connor (1924-2001), actor; Lamar Hunt (1932-2006), sports executive; Peter O’Toole (1932-2013), actor; Wes Craven (1939-2015), filmmaker; Isabel Allende (1942- ), writer; Mary-Louise Parker (1964- ), actress; Kevin Smith (1970- ), filmmaker; Sam Worthington (1976- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The familiar engrossed copy of the Declaration of Independence bearing the signatures of 56 congressional delegates was signed on this day in 1776.
TODAY’S SPORTS: The “Black Sox,” eight former Chicago White Sox baseball players charged with defrauding the public in a conspiracy to throw the 1919 World Series, were acquitted on this day in 1921.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Those who say it can’t be done are usually interrupted by others doing it.” — James Baldwin
TODAY’S NUMBER: 3,929,214 — population of the United States as recorded in the 1790 census.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 1) and last quarter moon (Aug. 8).
