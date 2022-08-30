Today is the 243rd day of 2022 and the 72nd day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Saroyan (1908-1981), playwright/novelist; Buddy Hackett (1924-2003), comedian/actor; Frank Robinson (1935-2019), baseball player/manager; Van Morrison (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Richard Gere (1949- ), actor; Debbie Gibson (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Chris Tucker (1971- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The last original episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired on this day in 2001.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1990, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., playing for the Seattle Mariners, became the first father-son duo to be in the same Major League Baseball lineup.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I do not know what makes a writer, but it probably isn’t happiness.” -- William Saroyan, “My Heart’s in the Highlands”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 6 -- weeks atop the 1951 Billboard charts for Rosemary Clooney’s recording of “Come on-a My House,” written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author William Saroyan and his cousin Ross Bagdasarian, creator of Alvin and the Chipmunks.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 27) and first quarter moon (Sept. 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.