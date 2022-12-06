Today is the 341st day of 2022 and the 77th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Willa Cather (1873-1947), author; Eli Wallach (1915-2014), actor; Ted Knight (1923-1986), actor; Ellen Burstyn (1932- ), actress; Harry Chapin (1942-1981), singer-songwriter; Johnny Bench (1947- ), baseball player; Tom Waits (1949- ), singer-songwriter; Larry Bird (1956- ), basketball player; Jeffrey Wright (1965- ), actor; Patrice O’Neal (1969-2011), actor/comedian; Sara Bareilles (1979- ), singer-songwriter; Emily Browning (1988- ), actress; Nicholas Hoult (1989- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, the Senate voted for a war resolution 82-0. The House of Representatives approved the resolution 388-1.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2007, home-run record holder Barry Bonds pleaded not guilty to lying to investigators about using performance-enhancing drugs.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “That is happiness; to be dissolved into something complete and great. When it comes to one, it comes as naturally as sleep.” -- Willa Cather, “My Antonia”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 129 -- servicemen lost by the Imperial Japanese Navy during the attack on Pearl Harbor on this day in 1941.
TODAY’S MOON: Full moon (Dec. 7).
