Today is the 53rd day of 2023 and the 64th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: George Washington (1732-1799), soldier/first U.S. president; Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860), philosopher; Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892-1950), poet; Don Pardo (1918-2014), radio and TV announcer; Edward “Ted” Kennedy (1932-2009), U.S. senator; Julius “Dr. J” Erving (1950- ), basketball player; Kyle MacLachlan (1959- ), actor; Steve Irwin (1962-2006), TV personality; Drew Barrymore (1975- ), actress/talk show host; Iliza Shlesinger (1983- ), actress/comedian; Rajon Rondo (1986- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Like Mozart, Frederic Chopin (born on this day in 1810, according to his baptismal register) was considered a musical prodigy in childhood. By age 7 he had composed two simple marches.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1959, Lee Petty won the first Daytona 500.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Pity me that the heart is slow to learn / What the swift mind beholds at every turn.” -- Edna St. Vincent Millay, “’Pity me not because the light of day’”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1 -- Broadway performance (excluding 13 previews) for Arthur Bicknell’s play, “Moose Murders,” which opened and closed at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on this day in 1983. The play is widely considered the most infamous flop in Broadway history.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 20) and first quarter moon (Feb. 27).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.