Today is the 165th day of 2023 and the 87th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1896), author; Alois Alzheimer (1864-1915), physician; Burl Ives (1909-1995), singer/actor; Ernesto “Che” Guevara (1928-1967), revolutionary leader; Donald Trump (1946- ), 45th U.S. president; Pat Summitt (1952-2016), basketball coach; Boy George (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Faizon Love (1968- ), actor/comedian; Steffi Graf (1969- ), tennis player; Diablo Cody (1978- ), screenwriter; Kevin McHale (1988- ), singer/actor; Lucy Hale (1989- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The highest rank in the Army, General of the Armies, was created for John Pershing in 1919. The rank was awarded posthumously to George Washington in 1976.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1987, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, earning the franchise’s 10th NBA Championship.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “We never know how we love ‘til we try to unlove!” -- Harriet Beecher Stowe, “The Minister’s Wooing”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2,640 -- billionaires in the world, according to a Forbes report from April 2023. The billionaires on the list have a combined net worth of $12.2 trillion.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 10) and new moon (June 17).
