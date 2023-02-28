Today is the 60th day of 2023 and the 71st day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Frederic Chopin (1810-1849), composer; Glenn Miller (1904-1944), bandleader; David Niven (1910-1983), actor; Harry Caray (1914-1998), sportscaster; Ralph Ellison (1914-1994), author; Yitzhak Rabin (1922-1995), Israeli prime minister; Harry Belafonte (1927- ), singer-songwriter/actor/activist; Roger Daltrey (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Ron Howard (1954- ), actor/director; Zack Snyder (1966- ), filmmaker; Javier Bardem (1969- ), actor; Lupita Nyong’o (1983- ), actress; Kesha (1987- ), singer; Justin Bieber (1994- ), singer.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1961, President John F. Kennedy issued an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1969, New York Yankees slugger Mickey Mantle announced his retirement.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Life is to be lived, not controlled; and humanity is won by continuing to play in face of certain defeat.” - Ralph Ellison, “Invisible Man”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 50 -- estimated percentage of the U.S. population that lives within 500 miles of Columbus, the state capital of Ohio.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 27) and full moon (March 7).
