Today is the 74th day of 2023 and the 85th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Jackson (1767-1845), seventh U.S. president; Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Judd Hirsch (1935- ), actor; Phil Lesh (1940- ), musician; Sly Stone (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Bobby Bonds (1946-2003), baseball player; Dee Snider (1955- ), singer-songwriter; Bret Michaels (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Mike Tomlin (1972- ), football coach; Eva Longoria (1975- ), actress; will.i.am (1975- ), rapper/record producer; Jai Courtney (1986- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The salary of the chief justice of the United States was $4,000 in 1789. Chief Justice John Roberts’ salary is currently $298,500.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1962, the NBA’s Wilt Chamberlain became the first and only player to score over 4,000 points in a single season.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Music is my therapy and my straitjacket. Music keeps me sane and keeps my mind on something. It’s fragile up there.” -- will.i.am
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2 -- Ranking of “The Godfather,” which opened on this day in 1972, on the 10th anniversary edition of the American Film Institute’s “100 Years ... 100 Movies” list of the greatest American movies of all time. Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane” ranked No. 1.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 14) and new moon (March 21).
