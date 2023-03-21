Today is the 81st day of 2023 and the third day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Louis L’Amour (1908-1988), author; Karl Malden (1912-2009), actor; Marcel Marceau (1923-2007), mime artist; Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021), composer; William Shatner (1931- ), actor; James Patterson (1947- ), author; Wolf Blitzer (1948- ), journalist; Andrew Lloyd Webber (1948- ), composer; Bob Costas (1952- ), sportscaster; Keegan-Michael Key (1971- ), actor/comedian; Kathryn Jean Lopez (1976- ), journalist; Reese Witherspoon (1976- ), actress; J.J. Watt (1989- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: The Beatles’ debut album, “Please Please Me,” was released in the United Kingdom on this day in 1963.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1894, the Montreal AAA beat the Ottawa Generals 3-1 in the first Stanley Cup championship hockey game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I have read my books by many lights, hoarding their beauty, their wit or wisdom against the dark days when I would have no book, nor a place to read. I have known hunger of the belly kind many times over, but I have known a worse hunger: the need to know and to learn.” — Louis L’Amour, “Education of a Wandering Man”
TODAY’S NUMBER: $261.1 billion — estimated total alcoholic beverage sales in the United States in 2022.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (March 21) and first quarter moon (March 28).
