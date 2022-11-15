Today is the 320th day of 2022 and the 56th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: W.C. Handy (1873-1958), composer; George Kaufman (1889-1961), playwright; Burgess Meredith (1907-1997), actor; Jose Saramago (1922-2010), author; Chinua Achebe (1930-2013), author; Marg Helgenberger (1958- ), actress; Dwight Gooden (1964- ), baseball player; Lisa Bonet (1967- ), actress; Oksana Baiul (1977- ), figure skater; Maggie Gyllenhaal (1977- ), actress/filmmaker; Amar’e Stoudemire (1982- ), basketball player; Pete Davidson (1993- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY’S FACT: The $10 bill is the U.S. currency with the shortest life span, lasting an average of 4.7 years in circulation.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1957, the longest winning streak in college football history ended at 47 games, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish upset the Oklahoma Sooners.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The difficult thing isn’t living with other people, it’s understanding them.” -- Jose Saramago, “Blindness”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 800 -- length (in miles) of the trans-Alaska pipeline system.
TODAY’S MOON: Last quarter moon (Nov. 16).
