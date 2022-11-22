Today is the 327th day of 2022 and the 63rd day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Franklin Pierce (1804-1869), 14th U.S. president; Boris Karloff (1887-1969), actor; Harpo Marx (1888-1964), comedian/musician; Erte (1892-1990), artist/designer; Paul Celan (1920-1970), poet; R.L. Burnside (1926-2005), singer/songwriter; Bruce Vilanch (1948- ), comedy writer; Robin Roberts (1960- ), sportscaster/broadcaster; Miley Cyrus (1992- ), actress/singer.
TODAY’S FACT: New Shepard, developed by the privately funded aerospace company Blue Origin, became the first rocket to fly to space and return to Earth in a controlled, vertical landing on this day in 2015.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1991, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Orlando Magic 95-93, ending the longest road losing streak in NBA history at 43 games.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Reality is not simply there, it does not simply exist: It must be sought out and won.” -- Paul Celan
TODAY’S NUMBER: 5.4 million — estimated population of Liberia in July 2022.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (Nov. 23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.