Today is the 334th day of 2022 and the 70th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jonathan Swift (1667-1745), clergyman/satirist; Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) (1835-1910), writer; Winston Churchill (1874-1965), British politician; Dick Clark (1929-2012), TV personality/producer; Bill Walsh (1931-2007), football coach; Abbie Hoffman (1936-1989), political activist; Ridley Scott (1937- ), filmmaker; Mandy Patinkin (1952- ), singer/actor; Billy Idol (1955- ), singer-songwriter; Bo Jackson (1962- ), football and baseball player; Ben Stiller (1965- ), actor; Clay Aiken (1978- ), singer; Chrissy Teigen (1985- ), TV personality; Magnus Carlsen (1990- ), chess grandmaster.
TODAY’S FACT: Mark Twain published a number of pieces in newspapers and periodicals under a variety of pen names, including Thomas Jefferson Snodgrass, W. Epaminondas Adrastus Blab and John Snooks.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1991, the U.S. women’s soccer team defeated Norway 2-1 to win the first Women’s World Cup.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I am fond of pigs. Dogs look up to us. Cats look down on us. Pigs treat us as equals.” -- Winston Churchill
TODAY’S NUMBER: 34 million -- certified units sold of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” making it the best-selling solo album of all time, according to Business Insider. The album was released on this day in 1982.
TODAY’S MOON: First quarter moon (Nov. 30).
