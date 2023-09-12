Today is the 256th day of 2023 and the 85th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Milton Hershey (1857-1945), Hershey Chocolate Co. founder; John Pershing (1860-1948), U.S. Army general; Sherwood Anderson (1876-1941), author; Claudette Colbert (1903-1996), actress; Roald Dahl (1916-1990), author; Mel Torme (1925-1999), singer/actor; Judith Martin (1938- ), “Miss Manners” columnist; Jean Smart (1951- ), actress; Anne Geddes (1956- ), photographer; Michael Johnson (1967- ), Olympic sprinter; Tyler Perry (1969- ), actor/filmmaker; Fiona Apple (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Niall Horan (1993- ), singer.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1948, Margaret Chase Smith was elected senator from Maine, becoming the first woman to serve in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1970, Gary Muhrcke won the first New York City Marathon with a time of 2:31:38.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It’s not an easy journey, to get to a place where you forgive people. But it is such a powerful place, because it frees you.” — Tyler Perry
TODAY’S NUMBER: 70 million — Hershey’s Kisses produced daily by the Hershey Co.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 6) and new moon (Sept. 14).
