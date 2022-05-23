Today is the 144th day of 2022 and the 66th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Queen Victoria (1819-1901), British monarch; Bob Dylan (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Patti LaBelle (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Priscilla Presley (1945- ), actress; Jim Broadbent (1949- ), actor; John C. Reilly (1965- ), actor; Tracy McGrady (1979- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1864, a telegram containing the 16,543-word Nevada Constitution arrived in Washington, D.C. after being sent two days earlier It is thought to be the longest telegram ever sent, at a cost of $4,303.27.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1964, a riot erupted at National Stadium in Lima, Peru, after a referee’s call during a soccer match between Peru and Argentina. More than 300 fans were killed, and more than 500 were injured.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The fundamental truth: A baseball game is nothing but a great slow contraption for getting you to pay attention to the cadence of a summer day.” -- Michael Chabon, “Summerland”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 14,680 -- the total weight, in tons, of the Brooklyn Bridge.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 22) and new moon (May 30).
