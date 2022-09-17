Angel

Angel

Angel is a kind, sensitive, thoughtful teen who loves bonding with others. She is driven at school and enjoys reading in her spare time. Angel loves the idea of a big family and would love to have younger siblings to enjoy and serve as an example for. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

