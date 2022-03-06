Dave and Jan Klatt celebrated their 50th Wedding anniversary on Feb. 19, 2022.
In 1972 they intended to spend a night in Havasu on their honeymoon but the crew and stars filming the televised dedication of the bridge had all the rooms taken. They had to go to Parker after celebrating in the bar at the now Quality Inn & Suites.
But this Feb 19, they celebrated at the Sunset Room in the English Village with 11 relatives from Oregon and Washington as well as a host of friends in Lake Havasu City.
They have been residents here since 2004 and currently enjoy an active retirement life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.