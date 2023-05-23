Antipasto pasta salad perfect for Memorial Day weekend (or anytime)

A holiday weekend is coming up! Here’s a quick and easy dinner for the weekend, or anytime. It’s based on an antipasto platter that usually contains cured meats, olives, cheese, assorted pickles and vegetables. Thinking of these ingredients, I created a quick and easy pasta salad.
ANTIPASTO PASTA SALAD
1/4 pound corkscrew pasta (about 1 1/4 cups)
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 pound sliced lean deli ham, cut into 1/2-inch squares
1/4 pound sliced reduced-sodium smoked turkey breast, cut into 1/2-inch squares
1/4 cup black pitted olives, about 6
1 cup sliced canned or jar roasted red peppers
1/4 cup sliced pepperoncini
1 tomato cut into cubes (about 1 cup)
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves
Directions: Bring large saucepan three quarter filled with water to boiling. Add the pasta and boil 8 minutes. Remove 2 tablespoons of the pasta water to a large bowl. Add olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Mix well. Drain the pasta and add to the bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add the ham, smoked turkey breast, olives, roasted peppers, pepperoncini and tomatoes. Toss all ingredients together. Divide in half and spoon onto two dinner plates. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and basil on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 538 calories (31% from fat), 18.4 g fat (4.3 g saturated, 7.9 g monounsaturated), 51 mg cholesterol, 35.8 g protein, 55.1 g carbohydrates, 5.4 g fiber, 889 mg sodium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.