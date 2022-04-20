Thursday
• VFW lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 928-855-5374.
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wii bowling 4 p.m. 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Pasta Night 4 -7 p.m., 928-855-1234.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Lunch Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Makai Cafe, 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dinner 4– 7p.m., Bingo at 6 p.m. Karaoke at 6:30 p.m.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd., Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Arts and Crafts, 8:30 a.m., Music Jam Session, 9: a.m., Bunco 12:30 p.m. (masks recommended), Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Tops, Meets at Christ Chapel on Chemehuevi Blvd and Saratoga. Weigh-in 3:30 p.m. and meeting at 4 p.m.
• Al-anon meeting 5:30 p.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
Friday
• American Legion Post 81, Tacos 11 a.m.-1 p.m, dinner 5p.m. - 7 p.m., Music 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
• VFW Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 ball at 11 a.m., dinner, 4-7 p.m., Karaoke 7 p.m. to close. 928-855-5374.
• TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 – 8 p.m. Live Music, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 50/50 7:00 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m
• Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• Al-anon meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
