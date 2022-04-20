NAtional High Five Day
Each year on the third Thursday in April, we observe National High Five Day. This is a fun day where you can “High Five” everyone that you see. In 2002, college students at the University of Virginia, Conor Lastowka (San Diego, CA), Sam Miotke (Corvallis, OR), and Wynn Walent (New York, NY) together created National High Five Day. 

