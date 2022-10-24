1831: The Buena Vista Land Grant, 18,640 acres in Santa Cruz County, was given to Dona Josefa Morales.
1925: People from the Fox Moving Picture Corporation arrived at Fort Huachuca to film a Western movie. One hundred San Carlos Apache Indians and cavalrymen from the fort were to take part in the filming of “The Thoroughbred.”
1929: Jerry W. Sullivan, pioneer rancher of Yavapai County, died at age 86. Sullivan had arrived in Arizona in 1867.
1929: The first Helldorado Celebration was held in Tombstone in honor of the town’s 50th birthday. The weather was very cold, and many visitors were stranded in Bisbee in a blinding snowstorm. The municipal power plant in Tombstone failed on the first night of Helldorado, plunging the town into total darkness.
1947: Famed animator Walt Disney testifies before the House Un-American Activities Committee, naming Disney employees he believes to be communists.
