In the late 1800s, every town in Arizona Territory had a Mexican district. The only news printed in the newspapers in those days about the Mexican community was crime news, much of it likely exaggerated.
In the beleaguered Mexican community in Flagstaff in 1887, an 18-year-old man named Martin Duran became enamored with a young woman, 23-year-old Reyes Baca. The two lived together for a while but the relationship went sour and the young and beautiful Reyes moved out and went to live with another Mexican woman.
Reportedly, she later became romantically interested in another man, and that was more than Martin Duran could bear. On the night of Sept. 18, 1887, he rounded up some of his friends and they went to the home of the two women to serenade them.
They were invited in to drink some beer and socialize. Then Martin asked Reyes to come back to him. Though flattered, she refused. A few minutes later, she reportedly turned away to adjust a lamp and he pulled out a gun and shot her through the head at point-blank range. By bringing a gun, he clearly had planned to kill her if she refused him. Duran made no attempt to flee and was quickly arrested.
By the 1880s, county lines had been drawn in Territorial Arizona, but not with the boundaries we have today. Coconino County did not exist until 1891; that area, including Flagstaff, was part of Yavapai County. All officials worked out of Prescott, the county seat. Therefore, Duran was brought to Prescott for trial where he was convicted of murder and sentenced to be hanged despite a vigorous defense by attorneys John Howard and Col. L. F. Eggers.
Duran took the stand in his own defense and admitted to the murder, apparently believing that his claim of being wronged by a woman would resonate with men everywhere and save him. It did not. After such testimony, his attorneys had very little hope of a defense.
Judge J. H. Wright sentenced Duran to be hanged on Jan. 20, 1888, but this was postponed until March 2 while Duran’s attorneys, as well as other sympathetic parties, appealed for clemency to Territorial Governor C. Meyer Zulick. Their efforts failed.
Prescott’s Catholic priest, Father Gubitosi, was particularly sympathetic to Duran’s plight. The day before the execution, he pleaded with Governor Zulick until after midnight to spare the young man, or to at least delay the hanging long enough to send for a Mexican priest to officiate.
On the morning of March 2, 1888, Martin Duran shaved, dressed and prepared for his execution. Father Gubitosi administered last rites and absolution. Duran asked a Mexican jail trusty, Jesus Melendez, his interpreter, to write to his brother and tell him what happened.
Yavapai County Sheriff William J. “Billy” Mulvenon presided over the execution.
Father Gubitosi appealed to Mulvenon to delay the hanging for another 40 minutes while he made one final appeal. Mulvenon agreed, but this appeal failed as well. The good priest was so overcome and angered by the whole situation that he refused to ascend the gallows with Duran, as was the custom.
Duran was so overcome with fear that he could barely stand or walk. At 1:30 p.m., the sheriff read the death warrant to Duran.
He was reported to say, “My God, this is tough,” as he was assisted to the scaffold. There, a fellow prisoner read from a prayer book and Duran was asked if he had any final words. He made a few remarks about white man’s justice, shook hands with those on the scaffold and said good-bye to his friends.
He remarked, “I guess I will go asleep now,” as the black cap was placed over his head.
He requested that a silk handkerchief be tied around his neck to lessen the few seconds of pain he might feel. At 1:37, Sheriff Mulvenon sprung the trap, sending the young murderer to his death. Three doctors pronounced him dead eight minutes later and the body was sent for burial. There is no official record of where Martin Duran is buried, but we do have a likely spot: in Prescott’s Citizen’s Cemetery there are two separate unmarked graves which cemetery records list simply as “Hanged Mexican.”
If the records are correct, Martin Duran is surely one of them. Duran was the seventh of 10 legal hangings in Yavapai County prior to Statehood in 1912. He was the only one of the 10 to be hanged for killing a woman. Of the 10, three of them were presided over by Sheriff Mulvenon, the most for any Yavapai County Sheriff.
“Days Past” is a collaborative project of the Sharlot Hall Museum and the Prescott Corral of Westerners International (www.prescottcorral.org).
