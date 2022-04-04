Arizona State University’s ASU Cares team is seeking participants for a study focused on reducing the burden of caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
Study organizers are looking for people between the ages of 40 and 75 who are caring for friends or family members with the disease. The 13-week study will be conducted remotely and focus on practices to reduce stress.
Participants can earn up to $75. For information, call 602-496-2329, or email edsonCARES@asu.edu.
