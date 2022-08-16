In 1898, the Apache National Forest was established as Black Mesa National Forest. Its name was changed to Apache on July 1, 1908.
In 1918, the University of Arizona campus was declared to be a military establishment and prostitution and gambling were outlawed within a 10-mile zone.
1998: President Bill Clinton admits in taped testimony that he had an “improper physical relationship” with White House intern Monica Lewinsky; later that same day he admits before the nation that he “misled people” about the relationship.
