On this date in 1915, four passengers were killed and 16 were injured when the Santa Fe, Prescott and Phoenix train crashed through the Date Creek bridge.
On this date in 1925, Picacho Dam broke and thousands of acres in the vicinity of Picacho and Randolph were flooded.
On this date in 1929, the airship Graf Zeppelin sailed over Tucson on its world girdling journey. Citizens watched from their rooftops as the bells of St. Augustine Cathedral were rung.
