In 1868, Columbus and Marcy Adeline Gray, the first white settlers in what is now Phoenix, arrived in the Salt River Valley and pitched their tent on a little hill near the river.
1920: The Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing women’s suffrage.
In 1921, a plague of rabid dogs in Tucson forced police officers to cruise the city and kill every dog running loose on the streets.
1983: Hurricane Alicia hits the Texas coast, killing 21 people and causing over $1 billion in damage (1983 dollars).
